Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $159.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $161.26.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

