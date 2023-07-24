Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 27,966 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Coursera stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,081,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,138,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,081,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,844 shares of company stock worth $10,664,089 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

