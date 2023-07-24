Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,353 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $50.65 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

