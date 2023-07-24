Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 487.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $528,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

