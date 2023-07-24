Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of BATS:PSMJ opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

