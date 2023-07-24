Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

