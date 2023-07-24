Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

