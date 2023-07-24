Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

