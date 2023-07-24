Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.