Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

