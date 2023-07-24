Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $219,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $522.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

