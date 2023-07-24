Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

