Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.