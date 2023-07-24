Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

