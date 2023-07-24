Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

