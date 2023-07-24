Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

