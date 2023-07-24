Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.