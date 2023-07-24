Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

