Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $272,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB opened at $37.40 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

