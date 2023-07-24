Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.