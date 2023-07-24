Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $193.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $136.96 and a 1 year high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

