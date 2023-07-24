Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Shares of BIPC opened at $46.38 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

