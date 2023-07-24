Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

