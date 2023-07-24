Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.