Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HR opened at $19.94 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

