Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $151.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.31. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.