Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ON by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.85.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

