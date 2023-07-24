Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock valued at $40,991,733. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

