Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.19 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.45) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

