Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.