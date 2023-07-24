Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.