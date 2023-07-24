Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $734.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $739.48 and its 200 day moving average is $758.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

