Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $207.69 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.