Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Welltower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Welltower stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

