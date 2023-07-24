Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 150 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

