Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

