Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 598,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

