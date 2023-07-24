Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after acquiring an additional 471,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.