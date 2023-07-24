Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,145 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 273,482 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.33 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

