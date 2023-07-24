Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

