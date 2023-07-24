Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,445 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

