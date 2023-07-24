Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

MPC stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.