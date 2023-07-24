Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 537 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.13 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

