Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 654 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

