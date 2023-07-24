Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 912 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.