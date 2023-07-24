Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 966 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $11,251,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

