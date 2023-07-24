Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.