Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $191.43 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

