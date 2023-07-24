Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

