Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 4th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

